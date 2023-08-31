Trailer Released For Queer Thriller Saltburn

The first trailer for the upcoming Queer thriller-drama Saltburn has been released.

Starring Barry Keoghan (Eternals) and Australian actor Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), saltburn follows Oxford University student Oliver Quick (Keoghan), who finds himself drawn to the wealthy and well-connected fellow student Felix Catton (Elordi). This attraction brings him into contact with Jacob’s world and a “twisted bunch of characters”.

‘A Summer Never To Be Forgotten’

The official logline of the movie reads, “Set in the mid-2000s and shot in a variety of locations around the UK, [the film will see] student Oliver Quick struggling to find his place at Oxford University and [finding] himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

‘Sympathy For The Devil’

Speaking to Vanity Fair about these “twisted” characters, director Emerald Fennell said, “If it feels real, if it feels like something you really might do alone in the grips of desire, then it doesn’t feel too much for me. For that completely overwhelming carnal desire to take hold, there has to be an element of revulsion, there has to be an element of transgression.”

She continued, “My favorite thing, in general, is sympathy for the devil. The sorts of people that we can’t stand, the sorts of people who are abhorrent—if we can love them, if we can fall in love with these people, if we can understand why this is so alluring, in spite of its palpable cruelty and unfairness and sort of strangeness, if we all want to be there too, I think that’s just such an interesting dynamic.”

Opens October 4

Saltburn also stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Alison Oliver (The Order), Ewan Mitchell (House of the Dragon), Archie Madekwe (Heart of Stone), Lolly Adefioe (Black Mirror), Reece Shearsmith (Venom: Let There Be Carnage), Paul Rhys (Napoleon), and Carey Mulligan.

Saltburn is set to open the BFI London Film Festival on October 4. It will open to wider audiences on December 1.