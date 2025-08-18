TikTok Creator Takes Awkward Grindr Chats And Puts Them To Song

Gay people are some of the most creative people around, so is it any wonder someone’s managed to take terrible Grindr interactions and put them to song? Not at all.

Content creator Luke Holloway is using his musical production skills to create chaotic yet weirdly, catchy hyperpop-esque songs from awkward conversations taken from dating apps like Tinder and Grindr, as well as strange Facebook marketplace interactions.

His latest video, the third part of Holloway’s “Turning Terrible Grindr Conversations Into Songs” series, sees a hopeful second date turn into a horrific revelation about a parent.

He even brought Evan Mills on board, the lyricist and musical comedian who’s part of the Chicago-based improvisational comedy group The Second City.

“At that point ghosting would be the more humane option”, one user commented.

“You could’ve given me 1 million guesses as to where this conversation would go and that would’ve never been a guess of mine,” said another.

Another from the same series starts off a bit dodgy, and only manages to get dodgier:

How many daughters?

The 40-year-old went mega-viral earlier this year with part 25 of his “Turning Terrible Tinder Conversations Into Songs” series, where a man continued to ask his match how many “baby daddies” she had for her children, after she told him she only had one daughter.

The sound ended up raking in millions of views after finding success as a TikTok sound, with Holloway even creating an extended song, and uploading it to Spotify so people could put the earworm on repeat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Holloway (@lewky___)

Speaking to PEOPLE after they dubbed “I Have One Daughter” as the song of the summer, Holloway said he didn’t expect his videos to blow up the way they did.

“People can sort of interpolate or reinterpret your song in a way you didn’t expect. And it’s always great to see how people I’ve taken like this song and applied it to their own experiences,” he said. “I’ve had some videos that have done well, but never the sound itself go viral.”