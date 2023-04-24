Anita Wiglet – Funny Gurl: What’s On In Queer Sydney

April 24, 2023
Image: Anita Wigl'it/Facebook

Take a trip down memory lane with Anita Wigl’it’s one-woman, dragalicious show and follow the tale of how a little boy with a big personality turned into this iconic Drag Queen. You’ve seen her star in Drag Race, both Down Under and in Canada Vs the World, so you already know that this Queen can put on her glam and bring the entertainment. She’s hilarious, she’s glamorous and her astonishing costumes alone are enough to mesmerise any audience. For any super fans out there, Anita will be holding VIP meet n greets after the show.

When: 17th & 19th May, 9:30pm.

Where: The Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Road, Marrickville.

Price: $35-$55. 15+ Age.

