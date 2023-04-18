Whoa Alyssa! 5: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
April 18, 2023
Whoa Alyssa! 5: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Unlike the rest of us, who respond to break-ups with chocolate, crying and questionable choices, Col and Fil decided to pursue a different route to process the end of their seven-year relationship last year. Sell Tickets!

Fresh off a 2023 Golden Gibbo nomination, Col and Fil’s Whoa Alyssa! 5 is only around for three more shows! That’s only three more chances to get an “unfiltered glimpse” into what it’s like to live with, perform with, but no longer be with, your ex-boyfriend. Directed by Aunty Donna’s Mark Bonanno, this show features sketches, pop culture parodies, and occasional (or delightful?) vulgarity.

When: Until April 22, 2023, at 7.30 pm, Thursday to Saturday only.

Where: The Westin Two, 205 Collins St, Melbourne

Tickets: $15-$28

Accessibility: The Westin Two has step-free/wheelchair access via a lift.

This event is strictly for 18+

