Taylor Swift Sends A Powerful Pride Month Message During Eras Tour

Taylor Swift started the Chicago part of her ‘Eras Tour’ with a message of support to the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month.

Swift told her fans that the concert was a “safe space for you, this is a celebratory space for you.”

“I’m looking out tonight and I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully,” she said.

She also expressed how proud she feels when she sings her equality anthem ‘You Need to Calm Down’ with her fans in “solidarity, in such support of one another, in such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety.”

“We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain,” she said.

Swift wasn’t shy to bring up the recent and ongoing attacks the LGBTQ+ community has faced in the current political environment and the “harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk.”

“It’s painful for everyone,” she said.

Political Involvement

Swift’s involvement in politics began back in 2018 when she endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredsen who ran for Senate and Jim Cooper who ran for the House of Representatives.

One of the reasons why she endorsed them at the time was that she believes” in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG,” she said on her Instagram page.

At the end of her speech, Swift reiterated to the audience that she loves them and wished everyone a “happy pride month.”