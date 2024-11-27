‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’: Trans Tiktoker’s Viral Meme Becomes Word of the Year

Dictionary.com, the world’s largest dictionary, chooses a word each year as a representation of “social trends and global events that defined the year.” This year’s word: “demure”.

Announced on November 25, “demure,” beat out words like “brat,” referring to British pop artist Charli XCX’s album and global phenomenon, and “brainrot,” which refers to mind-numbing and, for lack of a better word, stupid, social media trends or videos.

The word, which usually refers to a very quiet, reserved individual, absolutely skyrocketed in usage following a viral TikTok by trans influencer Jools Lebron.

In a viral TikTok video in August, Lebron, captioning the clip “How to be demure and modest and respectful at the workplace”, said she was “very demure, very mindful,” a phrase which became the subject of thousands of videos, memes, ad campaigns, and more.

Lebron later said that she felt compelled to record the video after taking a break from her job as a cashier, when she began crying in her car. After pulling out her phone to check her makeup, she hit record and made history.

Lebron has since said that making the short video changed her life completely. She was able to start saving for her gender reassignment surgery, finance her close friend’s move, and had the opportunity to go to Los Angeles to do TV interviews about her journey.

According to dictionary.com, there was a 1,200 per cent rise in the usage of the word on digital media alone by the end of August.

The website chose the word not only because of its widespread usage but also because it represented an “increased focus on public appearance and behaviour” in post-pandemic working environments.

“Though the term demure has traditionally been used to describe those who are reserved, quiet or modest, a new usage has spread through social media: one used to describe refined and sophisticated appearance or behaviour in various contexts, such as at work or on a plane,” a statement on the website read.