When The Matrix came out it took many by surprise and to this day is still considered by many, to be the best sci-fi film ever made. Recently though it has taken on even greater meaning with Lilly Wachowski confirming the film is an allegory for the trans experience.

In a YouTube video addressed to fans of the series Wachowski said, in response to a question posed about this Matrix fan theory, that she was “glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention.

“I love how meaningful those films are to trans people, how people come up to me and say that these ‘films have saved my life.’

“The world wasn’t quite ready yet,” Wachowski continues. “The corporate world wasn’t ready for it.”

She said the Matrix series was about a “desire for transformation, but it was all coming from a closeted point of view.”

She described Switch, “a character who would be a man in the real world and then a woman in the Matrix,” as representative of where her and her sister’s “headspaces were” when they were making the films.

“I don’t know how present my transness was in the background of my brain as we were writing it,” Wachowski said, “but it all came from the same sort of fire that I’m talking about.”

In exciting news for fans of The Matrix franchise the fourth instalment is slated for a 2022 release and will be directed by Lana Wachowsk.