You might know Tim Draxl the television star from his role as Dr Henry Fox in A Place To Call Home (or Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries or the Molly Meldrum telemovie Molly) or you might know Tim Draxl the cabaret star, who has been nominated for a Helpmann award for his cabaret Tim Draxl In Concert OR you might know Tim Draxl the recording star – he’s got albums available to stream, right now! He’s also starred in leading roles in musical theatre, with turns in Only Heaven Knows at the Hayes Theatre and Torch Song Trilogy at Darlinghurst Theatre Company.

And speaking of his musical theatre career, 2021 promises to be a ripper of a year for Mr Draxl with the long anticipated production of A Chorus Line finally happening in August 2021. Then, as if that wasn’t impressive enough, he’s managed to grab an opportunity to debut his very own artwork in his exhibition IN BETWEEN: The Act of Painting in Katoomba until February 15 at the Rex-Livingston Art + Objects gallery.

And if you’re thinking you might mosey on up to Katoomba in January to make a cheeky addition to your art collection, I advise you to jump online immediately to see what’s left – at the time of writing this article, of the pieces available to view online, a quarter of them are either already reserved or sold!

Tim’s exhibition runs until February 15 at Rex-Livingston Art + Objects, 182-184 Katoomba St, Katoomba. More info: www.rex-livingston.com