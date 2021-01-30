—

Pioneering transgender musician and producer Sophie Xeon has yesterday tragically passed away, aged 34, following a sudden accident in Athens.

Confirming the news, Sophie’s record label Transgressive said in a statement released on Twitter, “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.

“The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

A pioneer in so many ways, Sophie in 2017, affirmed their identity in the video clip for hit song It’s Ok To Cry. In her time the Glasgow born artist, had worked with the likes of Madonna, co-writing Bitch I’m Madonna in 2015, and Charlie XCX on the artist’s Vroom Vroom EP and hit single After The Afterparty.

Sophie’s management also confirmed the news saying in a statement the artist died around 4am at her home in Athens, where Sophie had been living in recent years.

“Following a sudden accident. At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

Advertisement

Bursting on to the scene with her debut single Nothing More To Say in 2013, what followed was a string of hits which broke her into the mainstream and were compiled in the 2015 album Product. However, it was her album Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, released in 2018, that earned the young artist a Grammy nomination for or best dance/electronic album.



That same year, Sophie won the Innovator award at the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards, using the platform to further champion trans rights. While collecting the award Sophie said, “To be truly deserving of this award involved not only changing the sound of today’s music, but also ripping apart a deeply entrenched and deeply flawed patriarchal society. Creating a more diverse, inspiring and meaningful future for us and the generations whose lives our decisions affect and help shape.”

Shortly after the news broke, many were quick to take to social media and express their grief, including singer Sam Smith, who posted on Twitter that it was “Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel.”

“A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time.”