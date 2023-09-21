Troye Sivan Drops Music Video For His New Single Got Me Started

Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan has released his new single, “Got Me Started” off his upcoming third album, Something To Give Each Other.

Sivan, 28, in an interview with Apple Music 1, described the song as, “the euphoric moment of total freedom, realising that you’re completely fine on your own and that also this is not a moment of sadness, but a moment of endless possibilities.”

The video, released along with the song, is set in Bangkok, Thailand, and features all things ‘Troy Sivan’ with its unapologetic Queerness and sexuality.

‘Fuck It Up Just Like This Party Did Tonight’

The lyrics to the song read, “You just got me started. And I don’t think I can stop it. And I don’t wanna go home alone, alright?

It continues, “Oh, baby, baby. Boy, can I be honest? Kinda miss usin’ my body. Fuck it up just like this party did tonight.”

In a post to social media in July, Sivan revealed that the album is “My something to give you – a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after-party after after-party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troye sivan (@troyesivan)

Released ‘Rush’ In July

In July, Sivan released the Queer hit “Rush”.

“Rush” is the lead single off his upcoming third album, Something To Give Each Other, which Sivan described as a “hopeful, joyous, sexy album.”

Speaking to GQ about the inspiration behind the song, Sivan, said, “It’s definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years,” clubbing on Smith Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

Sivan’s last album, Bloom, was released five years ago in 2018. In 2015, he released his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood.

Something to Give Each Other will be available on October 13.