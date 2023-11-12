Troye Sivan, Kylie Minogue, Multiple Queer Artists Receive 2024 Grammy Nominations

The contenders for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been revealed, with various LGBTQI+ artists receiving nominations across multiple categories.

Nominations were announced on Friday, November 10, with a couple of Australian talents up for Grammy consideration. Notably, Troye Sivan and Kylie Minogue have received career-defining nominations for their respective releases, and will be going head-to-head in the Best Pop Dance Recording category.

“Kylie Vs. Troye”

This is the first ever nomination for Sivan, with club banger “Rush” receiving two nominations. The track is nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording and Best New Music Video.

Posting to Instagram, Sivan expressed his gratitude and shock for the nominations.

“I can’t even think – My first GRAMMY nomination…and second. A lifelong dream, no joke,” he posted.

For Minogue, “Padam” is her first grammy nomination in 15 years and will be going against “Rush” in the Best Pop Dance Recording category.

Her last nomination was back in 2009 for Best Electronic/Dance Album with “X.” Minogue won Best Dance Recording in 2004, with her classic track “Come into My World.”

Referencing her now grammy nominated song, Minogue posted her excitement to Instagram, saying “MY HEART IS PADAM-ING SO FAST RIGHT NOW.”

“Thank you SO much to EVERYONE.”

Fans have shared their excitement for the Australian artists receiving their nominations. In anticipating the Best Pop Dance Category, one Twitter user said, “Troye Vs Kylie, which Aussie will win…”

Troye Vs Kylie, which Aussie will win… pic.twitter.com/EGJ1GO1p9c — reedrolling (@ReedRolling) November 10, 2023

Other nominees competing in the Best Pop Dance Recording category include “One in a Million” by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “Miracle” by Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding, and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray.

There were a total of three Australian artists to be recognised at the upcoming award ceremony. Along with Minogue and Sivan, DJ and Producer Dom Dolla received a Best Remixed Recording nomination for “New Gold.”

Queer Representation Among Categories

Along with the Aussie icons, multiple queer artists have been represented across multiple major categories.

Both Miley Cyrus’ “EndLess Summer Vacation” and supergroup Boygenius’ “The Record” received six nominations, including Record The Year and Album Of The Year.

Janelle Monae will also be joining other Album Of The Year nominees, with their album “The Age Of Pleasure.”

R&B singer Victoria Monet and rapper Ice Spice will also go up against each other in the Best New Artist category, with both artists receiving additional grammy nods for their respective work.

The 66th Grammy awards will be held at the ​​​​Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on February 4, 2024.

Check out the other nominees at the Grammy Award Website.