Wanda Sykes Thanks “God & Trans People” On Ricky Gervais’ Behalf At Golden Globes

Wanda Sykes doesn’t waste a good microphone — especially not one handed to her at the Golden Globes, with millions watching and Ricky Gervais nowhere in sight.

At the ceremony today, the comedian accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television on behalf of Ricky Gervais, who won for his Netflix special Mortality but didn’t attend the ceremony. And instead of a polite, boilerplate thank-you, Sykes delivered a line that has the queer community absolutely cackling.

“He’s not here, but Ricky Gervais would like to thank God — and the trans community,” Sykes said, to laughter from the room.

Ricky Gervais has won the Golden Globe for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance. Gervais was not in attendance, so Wanda Sykes accepted on his behalf and thanked “God and the trans community”pic.twitter.com/0290I5d7zH — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 12, 2026

The line wasn’t improvised. Earlier in the evening, while presenting the category, Sykes made a promise. Addressing Gervais directly — in absentia — she joked, “If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf. You’re going to thank God and the trans community.” When his name was eventually called, she followed through.

The British comic has spent the past few years repeatedly returning to trans people as a punchline, most notably in his 2022 special SuperNature, prompting widespread criticism from trans advocates, LGBTQIA+ organisations and fellow comedians alike.

The moment quickly went viral, with clips circulating across social media as queer viewers clocked the joke for what it was: a perfectly deadpan acknowledgement of the community Gervais has spent an uncomfortable amount of time punching down on.

It’s a moment that is classic Sykes. The veteran comedian has long mastered the art of skewering power imbalances with warmth and wit, letting the joke do the work to flip the script on one of comedy’s loudest contrarians.

Personally, I’m absolutely loving the mental image I currently have of Gervais pacing in his lounge room, red in the face with fury that the only headlines he is getting for this Golden Globes win ain’t about him or his work – they are about him being called out on his TERFy nonsense.

And people sure as hell aren’t laughing with him, they’re laughing at him. Oh, how the tables have turned!

Wanda, ten out of ten, no notes. As usual = perfection.