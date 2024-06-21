LGBT Youtube Channel ‘We Are Pride’ Has Hours Of Free Queer Movies & TV

If you’re after value queer content, but the cost of living crisis means you need something budget friendly, look no further: countless hours of queer film and television content is available for free on We Are Pride on YouTube.

The widely loved YouTube channel has announced that through its growing partnership with Lesflicks, they will be premiering five brand new acclaimed lesbian films and digital series to the channel.

We Are Pride celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, and the community loves it right back. The channel currently boasts more than 500,000 subscribers, and 45 million views across its catalogue.

It delivers a diverse slate of acclaimed film and television content from around the world that’s completely free to watch.

And the catalogue is constantly growing, with the channel averaging around 300 new queer titles every year.

Lesbian content is the most popular

“Lesbian content is our most popular content,” says Hannah Barnes, We Are Pride’s director of Unscripted and Original Production.

“Audiences are craving authenticity and representation in the content they watch and we anticipate our partnership with Lesflicks will only continue to grow with the demand for these films and series.”

Since its launch in 2020, Lesflicks has been bringing authentic sapphic stories to the screen via their independent subscription streaming platform and in-person screening events.

Queer movies and TV, completely free

By partnering with We Are Pride, Lesflicks will offer a selection of their titles free with-ads, meaning there is a price-point and viewing option for all, no matter their budget or viewing preferences.

Barnes points out that this makes it “a great option for those of us feeling the pinch from the rising cost of living.”

The upcoming slate of lesbian content arriving throughout June for Pride Month features a mix of dramas, documentaries, comedies, movies and short films, including Love Me Lex, a lesbian web series from Australian writer/director Sanja Katich.

Others include StormMiguel Florez’s documentary The Whistle, Australian comedy series Metro Sexual, and short films When Abbie Met Emmy and The Visit.

The upcoming slate will be featured in a branded Pride Month playlist on the We Are Pride YouTube channel throughout June.

We Are Pride has diverse range of LGBTQIA+ content

“Our We Are Pride YouTube channel was created to celebrate a diverse range of LGBTQIA+ content, where our community can embrace their true identities,” Barnes enthuses.

“Our mission is to champion Queer creators and storytelling that is authentic and raw.

“While there are many services that offer LGBTQIA+ content on their platforms, most come with a subscription fee.

“The beauty of We Are Pride is that our entire catalogue of films and series are available on YouTube for anyone to watch from around the world for free.

“Our growing partnership with Lesflicks will see our catalogue of over 350 titles grow even bigger in June as we celebrate women and original stories of sapphic love this Pride Month and beyond.”