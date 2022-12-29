—

If you’re looking for a night of campery, comedy and space-themed cabaret, look no further than singing sensation, Dean Arcuri! Dean Arcuri is Out of this World! is set to be a performance you won’t forget. Experience the beauty of Arcuri’s voice as he belts out ballads as the shining star of his own universe. Also look out for special guests that will be sure to make the show even more of a hit!

Where: Grouse Melbourne, 171 Smith St, Fitzroy

When: February 2, February 7, February 9, Tuesdays and Thursdays 7:30pm

Tickets: from $25