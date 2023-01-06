—

Midsumma and Australia Post present Australia’s leading queer visual arts award for its 8th year exhibition! Since 2016, the Midsumma and Australia Post Art Award has showcased incredible queer artists across a myriad of mediums. Be sure to expect outstanding art that reflects important personal and political perspectives on the world. This exhibition should not be missed by any art-lover and is a significant celebration of diversity in art. Don’t forget to cast your vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Where: No Vacancy Gallery, 34-40 Jane Bell Ln, Melbourne

When: January 31 to February 12, Tuesday to Wednesday 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Thursday to Friday 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Saturday to Sunday 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

