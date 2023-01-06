—

Talented performance artist, Ivan Lupi, shares an equally intimate and powerful performance. The show is an act of mourning dedicated to the estimated 100,000 homosexuals who were arrested, abused and killed during the holocaust. Ivan Lupi will play the triangle everyday for eleven days to reach 100,000 strikes and beyond to represent those in the queer community who experienced the atrocities of the holocaust. This event invites you to witness and participate in playing the hanging triangles.

Where: Testing Grounds, Market Square, 391 Queen St, Melbourne CBD

When: February 1-11 , 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Tickets: Details