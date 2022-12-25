—

The b’s are buzzing about the future! ‘The future is bi+’ is an online forum for any bi+, pan, or multi gender attracted folk. The aim of the forum is to join together, share ideas, and connect with the community. The main goal of ‘The future is bi+’ is to raise the profile of bi+ people within Midsumma and also to develop and strengthen bi+ networks all across the state. If you are attracted to more than one gender and are passionate about bi+ visibility and community, this is the online networking event for you.

Where: Harehole Melbourne, 63 Johnston St, Fitzroy

When: January 24, 7:15 pm

Tickets: free