The Pier Festival, is an incredible queer music festival you should be sure not to miss! This year the festival is set to be bigger, thicker, and juicier than ever before! This event is for queer people who have lived experience as women, or gender-fluid and non-binary folk.

Expect to see amazing headline acts, local music and DJs, burlesque shows, an interactive queer art mural, entertainment, queer market stalls, food trucks, queer films and so much more – there’s something for everyone!

Where: Seaworks, 82 Nelson Pl, Williamstown

When: January 28, 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Tickets: from $45