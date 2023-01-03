The Pier Festival, is an incredible queer music festival you should be sure not to miss! This year the festival is set to be bigger, thicker, and juicier than ever before! This event is for queer people who have lived experience as women, or gender-fluid and non-binary folk.
Expect to see amazing headline acts, local music and DJs, burlesque shows, an interactive queer art mural, entertainment, queer market stalls, food trucks, queer films and so much more – there’s something for everyone!
Where: Seaworks, 82 Nelson Pl, Williamstown
When: January 28, 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Tickets: from $45
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment