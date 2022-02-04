—

Gavin Roach presents the Australian Premiere of Run by Stephen Laughton.

Yonni is a seventeen-year-old gay Jewish kid. His devoutly religious family is preparing for the weekly shabbat, but he can think only about his schoolmate, Adam, with whom he is infatuated.

As the evening’s events unfold – some of them real, some of them imagined – a deeply personal story about first love and infatuation expands to interrogate the difficult intersection of religion and queerness.

Where: The Bluestone Church Arts Space 10A, 10A Hyde St., Footscray

When: February 1 – 5 | 8.00 pm to 9.10 pm

Book Tickets here

Where: Studio Theatre – Gasworks Arts Park, Cnr Graham and Pickles Streets, Albert Park

When: February 8 – 12 | 8.45 pm to 9.55 pm

Book Tickets here

