—

There are few signs as iconic as the mammoth Coca-Cola one that heralds the entrance to Kings Cross. It’s easy to spend a day getting lost amongst the sights to see, shops to browse and places to eat in Potts Point, Kings Cross and Woolloomooloo, so we have compiled a handy guide on where to start.

First off, it’s always best to start your day with a hearty brunch. Locals recommend Silly Tart Kitchen for great food paired with great cocktails or grab an ever-popular smashed avo from the Oracle Cafe.

But, the options for brunch don’t end there. Check out the Glider Café, where customers rave about the Thai omelette or head over to Joseph Hyde where you can snag a twice-cooked pork belly waffle!

Now on a full belly, it’s time to explore. If you decided to make use of the weekend, then the Saturday Markets at Kings Cross is the perfect way to spend the day.

We’ve heard the Portuguese tarts that can be found there are next level! Now, after a day of leisure, it’s time to kick back and relax! There is so much choice when it comes to where to enjoy a couple of bevvies and a delicious dinner, so here are a few options to get you started.

You might not be able to get to Paris physically, but Bistro Rex will undoubtedly escort you to France through your tastebuds. Passionate about utilising Australia’s produce and native ingredients, the head chef Jo Ward and her team create modern dishes and French Bistro favourites such as french onion soup, steak frites, and cheese soufflé.

Melo's Italian for pizza, pasta and antipasti. The team here want everyone to feel like they being treated as guests in the home of the team behind Melo's. In doing so the menu has been formulated to deliver "restaurant meals at cafe prices" and ensure that diners want to come back time and time again, in fact many of the customers here are weekly regulars!

But if you’re keen to jet set to Asia then pop into Honkas Bar + Eats, an Asian restaurant taking flavours from the streets of Vietnam, Korea, China and Japan.

However, if you’re keen for a pub feed and a couple cold ones, then settle yourself down in the King Cross Hotel – the perfect spot for people-watching.

You could also check out the Frisco Hotel, 1933 Boozehouse, Wonderland Bar and Bang Tang.

While some say the area has lost its charm and substance following the lockout laws, they could not be more wrong. So pop on some comfy shoes, grab a bestie or your partner and hit the streets of Kings Cross and Potts Point and you won’t be bored, we promise!