Surry Hills is now one of Australia’s most popular gaybourhoods and has anything but a dull history.

In fact, did you know Kathleen Mary Josephine Leigh, a leading figure in the notorious Sydney razor gang wars rose to prominence as a madam, illegal trader of alcohol and cocaine and betting/gambling syndicates from her home in Surry Hills?

But now, the suburb is home to great eats, incredible drinks, with an abundant culture, so it is time to start exploring it!

Did someone say eggs benedict? As always, we highly recommend starting your day with brunch, so why not check out Lumiere Café? Or checkout Kawa Cafe that focuses on serving food and drinks all ethically sourced and accredited on Choose Wisely.

You could really spend your whole day eating throughout the suburb, but there’s no reason to blow your entire budget on eating out so if you’re after some cheap eats check out the deep-fried calzones at Pizza Fritta 180, grab some fried chicken at Butter or feast on the food from Lebanese charcoal chook experts Henrietta.

Beresford Hotel or grab some incredible wines from the wide selection at The Winery. If spirits are more your style the Four Pillars Laboratory is the place to be, having established themselves as the home of delicious and downright awesome gin drinks and gin-field fun. There is no place like Four Pillars if you are love a good cocktail and want to talk, taste, buy or even make some gin!

Film buffs can also get their fix at the Golden Age Cinema which is showing a slightly reduced program of cult and classic movies for everyone to enjoy.

So with entertainment, food and drink waiting for you what’s the delay? Get out and visit Surry Hills tomorrow.