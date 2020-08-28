—

More than 20 years ago, a mum started Minus18 to create a safe space for her underage, gay son to celebrate himself. Fast track to now, the organisation is known for delivering events such as their Queer Formal in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide where the rule is “dress how you want, bring who you want”. Minus18 also runs workshops to help educate students and teachers to be more inclusive with a wide array of resources that identify how to be a better ally.

With COVID-19 interrupting regular event programming, Minus18 has started delivering a range of digital events including makeup tutorials, virtual chill-out zones and dance parties to help keep LGBTQI youth connected. The organisers have placed an emphasis on online safety to ensure that young people feel as safe and celebrated at a digital event, as they would a located one.

How to get in touch?

If you’re aged 12-19, you can join the moderated private Facebook group MINUS18 TEENS. Or you can head over to their website www.minus18.org.au for a full list of events and resources.