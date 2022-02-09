—

To celebrate Mardi Gras in 2022, Merivale, in partnership with Absolut, is shining a light on the superheroes who live among us. The ones who support us, the ones who speak out, the ones who change perceptions, the ones who let their true identity shine, the ones who create safe spaces for our community and the ones who protect us.

The campaign – titled ‘WE ARE ALL HEROES’ – will see members from the community come together to share their story of heroism and highlight that, in our own way, we can all be superheroes and make a difference, whether we wear a cape or not.

From guardian angels, to the mother of drags and the original pride pioneers – each community member posed in custom-made outfits featuring wigs, capes and camp hair & makeup, together forming the colours of the pride flag.

Throughout the Mardi Gras season, Merivale, in partnership with Absolut, is spreading love and pride across their venues with a range of fun and inclusive events. Key highlights include the Beresford Dog Show, Poof Doof Drag Brunch and ‘Vic on the Pardi Gras’ at Vic on the Park.

For all information see merivale.com/mardi-gras