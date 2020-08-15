—

Intersex Peer Support Australia (IPSA) began in 1985 in the Royal Children Hospital in Melbourne, becoming peer-led in 1996 with peer support gatherings following soon after in Brisbane and Sydney. Since then they have held a national support conference almost every year for the last 23 years. They are focused on connecting intersex people and families to share knowledge and experience as well as tackling stigmas.

IPSA runs a secret Facebook group for members. This group is a moderated safe space to share information, news and experiences with one another.

Please note to access these services, you need to be a member. Benefits of being a member include access to an online referral database, online, telephone, and in-person peer support, online peer chat rooms, in-hospital advocacy, social meetups and registration for the annual national intersex peer support conference.

How to get in touch?

Become a member or get in touch via info@isupport.org.au for more information and to get connected