—

On the lookout for a medical centre that you feel welcome in? Star Health is committed to equality irrespective of cultural or linguistic background, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, religion or spiritual beliefs, socio-economic status, age, or abilities.

The Victorian health provider offers a range of services from GP Services, dental services, mental health, podiatry, physiotherapy, dietetics, counselling and diabetes education. The RainbowTick is a voluntary set of standards that works to ensure inclusive and safe practice for the LGBTQI community, and Star Health was one of the first of 12 agencies across Australia to have achieved the tick.

How to get in touch?

You can request an appointment to see one of the team by calling 03 9525 1300 or by visiting the booking page at www.starhealth.org.au