GREY MATTERS: Beyond The Vale

As I mentioned in my previous column, I believe the Australian LGBTQIA+ community needs a dedicated “In Memoriam” website – a permanent, centralised home to celebrate our queer loved ones whose lives mattered to us, whether they be legends or quiet achievers.

It would be a place where we, as individuals, can express our grief, our pride, and extol the achievements of those we loved and cared about.

Our community is made up of extraordinary individuals who have contributed to the tapestry of queer uniqueness. Collectively, we have a gay history worth celebrating and for others to learn from. We need to have our minority community remembered in a central, easily accessible place. Just by telling our stories, we can make a difference to the future of queer individuals who follow behind us. We can inspire, suggest direction, encourage, and give optimism to those just beginning their journey, or who are stalled and need a boost, while also educating the wider public that we matter.

It should include the opportunity for community members to announce a passing, write a eulogy, add photos, video montages, links to funeral services and media items, or to add personal comments about the person’s influence. A search capacity and helpful links to other supportive services, too.

Over time, it will build a history of our diversity and achievements, continually adding to the pantheon of queer visibility. A legacy no one else can write.

It’s where we can control the narrative and have Pride in our collective and individual achievements. This is an opportunity for people to grieve through sharing information, and it would be accessible worldwide 24/7.

As a minority community, our belief in ourselves needs constant celebration, and with such a website, we can do respectful homage to each member. It’s a collective, bold statement that we’re out and proud and we’re not going away. It’s our unique, outrageous, tragic, hilarious, rainbow-coloured history, with every person touched by same-sex attraction/queerness having the right to be remembered and celebrated.