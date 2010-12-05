Feed a friend pizza

In a world first, Pizza Hut Australia is giving away free pizza to customers via Facebook.

The social networking campaign, dubbed Feed a Friend, works by rewarding customers – and their Facebook friends – with slices of virtual pizza that you can later redeem for the real thing.

So every time you order a sizzling slice from Pizza Hut, you get two virtual slices – one for you and one for a Facebook friend.

Then when you or your friend have collected four virtual slices, you get one real pizza for free!

Pizza Hut Australia marketing director Valerie Kubizniak says: “Pizza is the ultimate social food and Facebook is by far the most popular social networking site, so this is a great combination – we want to reward not only our most valued online customers but also their favourite friends on Facebook too.”