Michael James
November 17, 2024
Queer Books For Your Christmas Reading List

With Christmas fast approaching it’s the perfect time to start thinking about your next read to enjoy during some down time in the holidays and these queer books are the perfect place to start.

And at this time of the year there are no shortage of options.

So if you enjoy a good queer story, we’ve picked some of the latest stories you might not have heard of just yet.

The Sweetness Between Us: Sarah Winifred Searle

Sarah Searle had a fantastic year in 2023, her book The Greatest Thing picked up the top prize for Young Adult Literature at the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards . The story of queer high school student Winifred received plenty of praise and was also shortlisted as the CBCA Book of the Year. In 2024 Sarah follows up with The Sweetness Between Us, described as Heartstopper meets vampires this addictive graphic novel offers a unique perspective in the world of queer young adult literature.

Queer Books The Sweetness Between Us
Image: Allen & Unwin

Avast! Pirate Stories from Transgender Authors

After something a little different? Pirate Stories From Transgender Authors is a unique anthology with a twist. Part short stories, part poetry and prose and part graphic novel every story is just that little bit different. Tackling the theme of pirates each of these seven transgender authors write about everything from friends bootlegging CD’s to chasing UFO’s and punk renegades. These bite sized stories will have you hooked.

Queer Books Avast! Pirate Stories from Transgender Authors
Image: Fremantle Press

Girl Crushed: Maggie Horne

Girl Crushed is another queer YA story, this one follows the story of Noah as she navigates high school in middle America. Returning from summer camp Noah faces the challenges of understanding her identity has her friends around her start to develop interest in boys. As she begins to feel left out among her peer group Noah has to make plans about just what she’s prepared to do to fit in with her friends.

Queer Books Girl Crushed
Image: Affirm Press

