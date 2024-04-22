Woman Says She’ll Donate Eggs To Gay Best Friend, Enrages Husband

Life Life + Style
Josh Kerwick
April 22, 2024
Woman Says She’ll Donate Eggs To Gay Best Friend, Enrages Husband
Image: Sources: Timur Weber and Wallace Araujo on Pexels

A woman’s post to Reddit’s ‘Am I The Asshole?’ community about having a baby with her gay best friend has caused a lot of contention on the subreddit, sparking conversations about martial communication and surrogacy.

u/Fabulous_Writing1879 shared her plight in a post titled ‘AITAH (Am I The Asshole) for having a baby with my best friend?’ where she shone a light on her current situation.

“I (26F) have a best friend (26M). He’s gay and married to his partner. I have a husband. We chose to not have kids.

“My friend and his partner decided to have a baby. My best friend is going to be the donor. Him and his partner asked me if I’d be their egg donor as they want the baby’s “mom” involved in the baby’s life.

“I was on board. However when I mentioned this to my husband he was furious. He said he didn’t like the idea of his wife having a baby with another man.

“I told him we would basically be the baby’s aunt and uncle. He was not okay and now he isn’t talking to me. So Reddit, AITAH?”

In a later edit, the woman stated that she herself would not be getting pregnant and would be donating her eggs that a surrogate would carry. Furthermore, the plan was formulated by the woman and her best friend years ago when they were unmarried. 

Response from the AITAH community

The post was met with wide derision on the subreddit, many criticising the woman’s decision to agree to the plan without first consulting him. 

Others found the fact that the woman had said she didn’t want kids but was now ready to “have a baby” with someone rather strange.

u/Beth21286 said: “Agreeing before even discussing it with him was hugely dismissive and disrespectful. He’s perfectly entitled to be hurt and angry. Why did you think it would go any other way?” 

Given the lack of info in the initial post, many comments stated that the level of assholery would be highly dependent on if she was the one carrying the child. 

After the follow-up information on the woman’s situation, some adjusted their stances somewhat. u/BeardManMichael edited his own comment to say: “I still think being involved in the child’s life is something the OP should have discussed in detail with her husband beforehand.” 

Comments sympathising with the woman are few and far between, with u/TheDrizzle7721 saying that it was nice of her to want to help her friend, but that not talking to her husband about it was the wrong call. 

With any luck, the response to this post has made this woman communicate more openly with her husband and gay best friend about this situation!

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Gay Travel Index 2024 Sees Five Countries Tied For Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly
April 17, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Gay Travel Index 2024 Sees Five Countries Tied For Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly
International News Travel
Victorian Public Servants To Receive Paid Period, Reproductive and Menopause Leave
April 14, 2024 | Christine Lai

Victorian Public Servants To Receive Paid Period, Reproductive and Menopause Leave
Human Rights Life Melbourne News Victorian News
Trans People Respond to The Vatican’s Latest Doctrine
April 10, 2024 | Christine Lai

Trans People Respond to The Vatican’s Latest Doctrine
Human Rights International Life National News News
SHOCK NEWS: Lesbians more likely to orgasm than straight women
April 8, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

SHOCK NEWS: Lesbians more likely to orgasm than straight women
Community News International Life Life + Style News
Gay Celebrity Chef Khanh Ong Drops Into The African Jungle
March 26, 2024 | Michael James

Gay Celebrity Chef Khanh Ong Drops Into The African Jungle
Arts & Entertainment News Online TV
We Are Pride: Bringing Queer Cinema Into Your Hands
November 24, 2023 | Aaron Little

We Are Pride: Bringing Queer Cinema Into Your Hands
Arts & Entertainment Online TV Sponsored Content