MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Sapphic Disco

Dust off your dancing shoes and summon your inner disco darling, because a brand new round of Sapphic Disco is bringing its queer disco dazzle to Fringe Common Rooms, ready to see you let your hips loose.

Back by popular demand, this sultry soiree is shaping up to be the sapphic party of the season. You’ll be in absolute heaven in this queerly vibing atmosphere — think a true Pink Pony Club WLW utopia.

Let yourself get carried away under the electric dancefloor’s flashing purple lights as DJs spin everything from pop bangers to nostalgic queer anthems; everything from Renee Rapp to The Veronicas, and beyond.

Between beats, expect sensational drag performances and dazzling burlesque shows — Sapphic Disco brings a little something for every flavour of sappho. Cute freebies like lollipops, candy necklaces, bubbles and masks will also be at your service throughout the night.

Whether you’re shy or bold, masc or femme, this is your moment. But be sure to grab tickets sooner than later — because Sapphic Disco always sells out. This is an opportunity for all sapphics to show themselves off, so grab your fave queers and join the extravaganza — you never know when you might meet the gal of your dreams.

Sapphic Disco

31 January 2026 | 9:30pm – 2am

Fringe Common Rooms, Carlton