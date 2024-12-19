Midsumma Carnival 2025, the beloved kick-off to Naarm/Melbourne’s pride season and Midsumma Festival, returns on Sunday, 19 January. Held in the lush Alexandra Gardens, this free-for-all event becomes a 55,000-square metre wonderland of electric pride, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, love and creativity.

From 11am to 10pm, Midsumma Carnival welcomes everyone to enjoy the abundance of activities, with something to sate all appetites — including precincts tailored to welcoming family and under-18s.

Bring your picnic baskets and strap on your comfy shoes and explore the green space. Midsumma Carnival will keep you entertained from day to night from swanky pop-up bars and mouthwatering food hubs across cuisines. There is of course all kinds of thrilling entertainment, including drag performances, dazzling dancers and talented queer singers — all sure to light up the stage.

The Carnival is also a platform for over 180 stalls including local LGBTQIA+ businesses and organisations. There’s everything from arts and crafts to food and much more — and many stalls are armed with unique complimentary goodies.

The event is packed with standout events like Midsumma Carnival’s Lip Sync Limelight, for those looking to channel their inner diva and lipsync for your life. Or the Carnival’s audience favourite, the iconic annual Dog Show. Be sure to enroll your furry companion and get the chance to rightfully bestow them with the glory of Best Trick & Best Dressed, or have your pooch crowned the Sexiest Stud or Cutest Bitch around.

As the sun sets and night falls, Midsumma Carnival ramps up the excitement with After Dark, an extravagant dance party featuring a line-up of party starting headliners, across the stages that will have your body moving through the warm evening. Previously known as T Dance, the event pays homage to 1950’s LGBTQIA+ tea dances, blending the nostalgia of those Sunday afternoon rendezvous with a modern day energy. Thousands will come together not only for the fabulous beats but to celebrate resilience, joy and the sense of face-to-face connection that defines the Carnival.

Midsumma Carnival 2025 is more than a queer staple event; it’s a cornerstone of Australia’s Pride season. Held in the heart of Naarm/ Melbourne CBD, this hearty celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride and community offers a space for unity and celebration, bringing together people of all ages and lifestyles.

This rightfully adored queer day-to-night event promises unforgettable memories and meaningful connections, whether you’re browsing stalls, dancing your heart out, singing under the stars or awwing at the parade of pooches.

You can learn more about Midsumma Carnival 2025 here.