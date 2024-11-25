A Magical Moment For Mandy Moobs on Drag Race Down Under

Brisbane’s own Mandy Moobs has celebrated a triumphant win on Drag Race Down Under this week.

The Brisbane queen is well known for her impressive sewing skills and this week got to show them off on the world stage.

And she did not disappoint.

Mandy Moobs slays on Drag Race Down Under design challenge

This years batch of queens on Drag Race Down Under are an incredibly talented bunch, each with an amazing range of talents to offer.

Whilst many came into the competition with different reputations, none was as high as that of Mandy Moobs and her reputation as a seamstress.

Having sewn incredible outfits for queens on previous seasons, Moobs, who has been a seamstress for over fifteen years, had set her standards high prior to the competition.

When it was announced on episode four that the current batch of queens would be competing in a design challenge all eyes were on Mandy Moobs.

After a cheeky mini challenge saw the queens each assigned a different fabric to create an outfit from scratch, Mandy was left with the less than desirable choice of Lamé.

However the fabric didn’t phase her as she set about crafting an outfit that would wow the judges.

After a walk through with host Michelle Visage and reigning queen Isis Avis Loren, Mandy took to making some changes to her original plans, determined to conquer the challenge.

When it came time to debut her look on the main stage it became clear that all of the queens had stepped up their game with all eight debuting an impressive achievement for something they made in seven hours.

“You’re a fucking icon”

“I walk around the corner and I just see everyone light up” Mandy said of her runway look.

Adorned in gold and silver, Mandy had constructed a look that included a corset, gloves, a complex skirt, gorgeous golden sleeves and a cheeky bit of ass on display, all in one outfit.

“This look is the heightened version of Mandy Moobs, it is elegant, it’s a little bit cheeky and it is gorgeous. This is decades of knowledge and decades of experience.”

However when Mandy Moobs stepped foot on stage judge Isis Avis Loren she gave the Brisbane queen a standing ovation for her creation.

“I am absolutely dumfounded with wonder. You’re a fucking icon” she raved as Mandy wiped away tears.

“This work is incredible” Isis gushed.

But Isis wasn’t the only judge that was left impressed.

“This is like a finale look” Rhys Nicholson said as they gushed over the outfit.

“Did you make the corset as well?” asked Michelle Visage.

When Mandy confirmed she did Michelle didn’t hold back “You’re outrageous, fuck you!” she laughed.

“Everything about the presentation is just phenomenal. The right hair, the right makeup, you didn’t over accessorise, you let the garment speak for itself, that’s what a designer does.”

As the praised was heaped on her Mandy struggled to contain her emotions.

“This is my passion” she said before becoming overwhelmed and turning away from the judges and wiping away tears.

“Nothing makes me more happy than to create garments. And to hear such high praises just means I’m doing the right thing. Thank you.”

While other queens all earned high praise for their looks including Nikita Iman and Vybe who placed in the top, it was Mandy Moobs who walked away with her first win for the season.

Following the episode Many celebrated online.

“She a winner bby! – A prized pig. Taking home the win in the design week means more to me than words can ever express. I did that” she posted online with her professional photos of the outfit. Fans and former contestants of the show, including All Stars 9 winner Angeria Paris Van Michaels also jumped online to praise her for her incredible work. They all did a good job!!! MANDY CRUSHED IT!! My other faves were Vybe and Nikita!! https://t.co/E5X6I8TC1i — Angeria “The Queen” VanMicheals (@Angeriavm) November 22, 2024 Mandy Moobs made that??!!! In a day?!!! Incredible — silly (@coffeenvyvanse) November 23, 2024 What a fucking episode ! 😍 @MandyMoobs literally flawless ! You are truly out of this world good ! Had me in tears 😭 My favourites @vybeofficial , Mandy @NikitaIman81242 , That powerhouse of a performance we received from @freyaarmani ! All I can say is GOOSEBUMPS! pic.twitter.com/AlXR3wbk8J — BinXx (They/Them) (@SimplyBinXxx) November 22, 2024 Mandy. Fucking. Moobs.

Freya. Fucking. Armani!! Seeing the next step of their stories play out in this weeks episode was both heartbreaking AND heartwarming. I am so proud of our girls. Do what you do the fucking best and show the world!!! How lucky we are. — Cal #TeamFreya #TeamMandy (@CalCantrill) November 22, 2024

The win for Mandy has now set her up as one of the front runners in the competition along with Melbourne queen Lazy Susan who has already scored two challenge wins this season and winner of the Snatch Game, Brenda Bressed.

Drag Race Down Under airs every Friday evening on Stan Australia.