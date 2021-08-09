American pop singer, OnlyFans aficionado and Out bisexual entertainer Aaron Carter, has announced that he will be stripping down to join the cast of Naked Boys Singing! in an upcoming Las Vegas production.

According to the Naked Boys Singing! website, the “hilarious” musical revue features 15 original songs, a bevy of “gorgeous and talented men” and no clothes.

Announcing his role, Carter told Variety Magazine that he “thinks the naked body is a beautiful thing” and  added that “we were all born naked.”

Carter who came out as bisexual in 2017, rose to prominence as a teenage heart throb of the 90’s, though is best known for his cover of I Want Candy peaking at number 27 on the Australian Charts, going  onto tour with The Backstreet Boys and with his older brother Nick Carter.

Courting Controversies And Trouble

However as was revealed in the 2019 Documentary The Boy Band Con, all was not as it seems, with both Nick and Aaron being managed by the now infamous pop mogul Lou Pearlman- a figure who went on to be sued by every artist and group he had worked for, including by both Aaron and Nick Carter, and sentenced in 2008 to 25 years imprisonment for his scams.

Carter has him in more recent times also courted controversy after a number of run ins with the law for drug and driving offences, and public battles with addiction. At age 26, Carter also filed for bankruptcy after he found himself in $3.5 million of debt.

In 2019, Nick Carter and his sister-in-law both filed restraining orders against Aaron. Nick Carter said via a statement that “in light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.”

OnlyFans Debut

 

Last year the former teen star was called out for using the work of German visual artist Jonas Jödicke without permission or paying royalties as part of Carters own social media push to sell merchandise.

Shortly after he began his own OnlyFans page, he was quickly called out for charging $50-125 to access single, explicit photos of him, with an extra $50 charged to reveal a ‘locked’ image of Carter which had previously been leaked online anyway.

Despite this, Carter told Variety Magazine thatIt’s not about the money. It’s about the fans.”

“I’ve been an OnlyFans model for over a year now, and people are very uplifting. They make you feel attractive and good about yourself. I love that social media platform more than any other platform.”

 

