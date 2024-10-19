Absolutely Fabulous Returns To Reminisce

It’s been almost a decade since we last saw Eddie and Patsy on our screens, now the Absolutely Fabulous team are back.

After announcing their return for a one off special earlier this year the highly anticipated reunion has dropped in the UK.

Now Australian fans have to wait and see where we can catch up with our beloved duo.

Absolutely Fabulous Inside Out

Absolutely Fabulous is undoubtedly an iconic program that defined a generation and more with their camp comedy and outrageous antics.

Despite only running for five seasons and a handful of specials fans have always had an insatiable love for the program.

So much so that creators Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French revived the iconic show for The Absolutely Fabulous Movie in 2016.

However since then fans have still been desperate for more Eddie and Patsy, despite the pair ruling out a revival of the program.

Needless to say fans were overjoyed at the news of the upcoming special, which has now aired in the UK.

Featuring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley who played Eddie and Patsy, the pair are joined by Jane Horrocks, known as the iconic Bubbles and Julia Sawalha who played Eddie’s long suffered daughter Saffy.

Together the special features the group taking a trip down memory lane as they attempt to relive and share the memories from behind the scenes of filming the hit show.

Initial reviews of the special have called it an “indulgent treat for fans” and a “fantastic and revelatory deep dive into who and what made it so special.”

Narrated by Kirsty Young, the program walks viewers down memory lane as they unpack and relive the history of the program.

As equally important as the fascinating back stories and untold gems of the show are of course the parade of costumes which defined so many of the characters during their time on screen.

Whilst the special features individual interviews with the cast members attempting to recall some of their favourite moments, they also come together to try and join the pieces of their various memories.

Whether they are rewatching episodes and out takes or sharing photographs and memories, viewers are treated to a beautiful and hysterical reunion.

Absolutely Fabulous Inside Out has aired in the United Kingdom, however Australian fans are now left to wait for a release date down under.

With Stan Australia currently holding the rights to air the program here it is expected they may air the special in the very near future.