Absolutely Fabulous Returns To Reminisce

Arts & Entertainment International News
Michael James
October 19, 2024
Absolutely Fabulous Returns To Reminisce
Image: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 31: Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders arrives ahead of the Absolutely Fabulous The Movie Australian premiere at State Theatre on July 31, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

It’s been almost a decade since we last saw Eddie and Patsy on our screens, now the Absolutely Fabulous team are back.

After announcing their return for a one off special earlier this year the highly anticipated reunion has dropped in the UK.

Now Australian fans have to wait and see where we can catch up with our beloved duo.

Absolutely Fabulous Inside Out

Absolutely Fabulous is undoubtedly an iconic program that defined a generation and more with their camp comedy and outrageous antics.

Despite only running for five seasons and a handful of specials fans have always had an insatiable love for the program.

So much so that creators Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French revived the iconic show for The Absolutely Fabulous Movie in 2016.

However since then fans have still been desperate for more Eddie and Patsy, despite the pair ruling out a revival of the program.

Needless to say fans were overjoyed at the news of the upcoming special, which has now aired in the UK.

Featuring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley who played Eddie and Patsy, the pair are joined by Jane Horrocks, known as the iconic Bubbles and Julia Sawalha who played Eddie’s long suffered daughter Saffy.

Together the special features the group taking a trip down memory lane as they attempt to relive and share the memories from behind the scenes of filming the hit show.

Initial reviews of the special have called it an “indulgent treat for fans” and a “fantastic and revelatory deep dive into who and what made it so special.”

Narrated by Kirsty Young, the program walks viewers down memory lane as they unpack and relive the history of the program.

As equally important as the fascinating back stories and untold gems of the show are of course the parade of costumes which defined so many of the characters during their time on screen.

Whilst the special features individual interviews with the cast members attempting to recall some of their favourite moments, they also come together to try and join the pieces of their various memories.

Whether they are rewatching episodes and out takes or sharing photographs and memories, viewers are treated to a beautiful and hysterical reunion.

Absolutely Fabulous Inside Out has aired in the United Kingdom, however Australian fans are now left to wait for a release date down under.

With Stan Australia currently holding the rights to air the program here it is expected they may air the special in the very near future.

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Italy Officially Bans Citizens From Seeking Surrogacy Abroad
October 19, 2024 | Dr Antimony Deor

Italy Officially Bans Citizens From Seeking Surrogacy Abroad
International News
Catch the Dykes On Mykes Live At Brisbane Melt Festival
October 19, 2024 | Michael James

Catch the Dykes On Mykes Live At Brisbane Melt Festival
Brisbane News What's on
LGBTQIA+ Trailblazers Inducted Into Victorian Honour Roll of Women
October 19, 2024 | Michael James

LGBTQIA+ Trailblazers Inducted Into Victorian Honour Roll of Women
National News News Victorian News
Giorgio Armani, 90, Speaks Openly About Sexuality & Being With Men For First Time
October 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Giorgio Armani, 90, Speaks Openly About Sexuality & Being With Men For First Time
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News
The Equality Bill – Stripped-Down, Skimpy but Still Standing
October 18, 2024 | Barbarella Karpinski

The Equality Bill – Stripped-Down, Skimpy but Still Standing
Community-opinion New South Wales News Opinion Soapbox
NSW Passes Equality Bill, Granting Landmark Changes For The Trans Community
October 18, 2024 | Michael James

NSW Passes Equality Bill, Granting Landmark Changes For The Trans Community
New South Wales News News