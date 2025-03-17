Acclaimed Gay Author Felice Picano Has Died Aged 81

Felice Picano, a pioneering figure in gay literature, passed away on March 12, 2025, at the age of 81 in Los Angeles, California, due to lymphoma.

Born on February 22, 1944, in New York City, Picano graduated from Queens College in 1964. His early career included roles as a social worker and various editorial positions, leading him to the literary world.

In 1977, he founded SeaHorse Press, one of the first publishing houses dedicated to gay literature. This initiative was followed by the co-founding of The Gay Presses of New York in 1981, alongside Terry Helbing and Larry Mitchell, where he served as Editor-in-Chief.

Picano’s literary repertoire is vast, encompassing over 30 works that span fiction, non-fiction, memoirs, poetry, plays, and screenplays. His novels, such as “The Lure” (1979), “Like People in History” (1995), and “The Book of Lies” (1998), are celebrated for their bold narratives and rich character development.

“The Lure,” a gripping tale inspired by a series of killings of gay men in New York, was notably the first gay-themed book selected by the Book of the Month Club. Picano humorously recalled the club’s cautionary note: “They did me a wonderful favour, writing ‘Warning: sex and violence’ on the cover.”

In the early 1980s, Picano was instrumental in forming the Violet Quill Club, a collective of gay writers including Edmund White and Andrew Holleran. This group played a pivotal role in shaping contemporary gay literature, providing a platform for voices that had long been marginalised.

Beyond his novels, Picano co-authored “The Joy of Gay Sex” with Charles Silverstein, a groundbreaking work that provided candid discussions on gay sexuality, serving as both a guide and affirmation for many in the LGBTQIA+ community.

His contributions were recognised with numerous accolades, including the Lambda Literary Foundation’s Pioneer Award in 2010 and the City of West Hollywood’s Rainbow Award in 2013.

Reflecting on his impressive life, Picano once remarked, “As I get older, I’m coming to realise that I’ve had eight or nine lives already—like the cat whose name I share.”

Rebel Satori Press, his publisher, honoured his legacy as they announced his passing on Facebook.

“Felice Picano’s remarkable contribution to literature and his brave exploration of queer identities have left an indelible mark on countless readers and writers alike” they wrote.

“Felice was a literary trailblazer. His works, including Like People in History and The Lure, reflected not only his storytelling prowess but also his commitment to examining the complexities of love, sexuality, and the human experience. He was a voice of resilience and authenticity, inspiring many with his bold narratives and rich character development.”