ACON’s a[TEST] Sexual Health Clinic Re-Opening In Time For Mardi Gras

The incredibly successful and popular a[TEST] sexual health testing clinic in Newtown is re-opening – in time for the 2025 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras!

a[TEST] is a fast, free and confidential rapid HIV and STI testing service for men who have sex with men — regardless of HIV status.

Getting tested more often is good for your health, and can help our community end new HIV transmission.

“Regular HIV testing is a cornerstone of sexual health and wellbeing. It empowers individuals to know their status and plays a vital role in ending HIV transmission,” said ACON Director for HIV and Sexual Health Matthew Vaughan. “Early detection enables timely access to treatment, helping people with HIV live long, healthy lives while reducing the risk of passing the virus on to others.”

There’s three a[TEST] locations across Sydney: Oxford Street in Darlinghurst, Surry Hills and Newtown. The Newtown branch offers standard HIV and STI testing, while the Oxford Street and Surry Hills locations offer rapid HIV testing, as well as standard.

“Newtown has always been a vibrant and inclusive hub for LGBTQ+ people and the reopening of the Newtown a[TEST] clinic reaffirms our commitment to providing essential, safe, convenient, peer-led HIV and STI screening for the Inner West community. While we’re moving to a larger, updated venue, our mission remains the same—delivering free, accessible testing in a safe and supportive space, with peers as the first point of contact,” said Vaughan.

“When it first opened in 2014, the a[TEST] clinic in Newtown played a vital role in community health, offering fast, stigma-free testing and with its reopening in the lead up to this year’s Mardi Gras, it will once again have the opportunity to provide these important services. In addition to HIV and STI peer-led screening, a[TEST] will also continue offering mpox vaccinations on Thursday afternoons until the end of February as mpox still remains an area of concern for our communities,” he continued.

“We encourage everyone to make testing a routine part of their healthcare – something that will now be easier with a[TEST] Newtown. We’re grateful to SLHD and RPA Sexual Health for their support in creating a space where people can test, connect, and take charge of their health without fear or judgment.”

The a[TEST] staff and peer educators – all either members of the LGBTQIA+ community or allies — are friendly and welcoming. Plus, your entire appointment will only take around 30 minutes, start to finish – so there’s no reason not to get tested this Mardi Gras season!

You can visit the Newtown a[TEST] clinic at 404 King St, Newtown, on Tuesdays between 2:30pm and 7pm. You can book an appointment at endingHIV.org.au.