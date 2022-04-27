—

Actor Sophia Forrest, daughter of Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest, got engaged to her girlfriend, actor Zara Zoe.

The couple had made their relationship official in March 2020, when Sophia shared a photo of the couple kissing with the message, ‘Partner in Quarantine’ accompanied by the coronavirus, pride and toilet roll emojis.

‘Every Day Feels Like Valentine’s Day’

Sophia is known for her roles in the ABC show, Barons, the series Love Child, and the DC movie Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa. She reportedly met Zara, when they were both cast in the 2018 Michelle Payne biopic Ride Like A Girl.

Sophia has spoken out about LGBTQI issues and recently praised the queer storyline in the ABC show Barons. “You can’t know what you can’t see. ‘If you’re constantly watching heteronormative storylines, you can’t connect with, maybe a queer storyline that could help you understand who you are,” Sophia said.

Last year, Sophia is reported to have bought a two-stored penthouse in the Warehouse 5 complex in Waterloo. Despite being born in Australia’s second richest family, Sophia is unlikely to inherit her parents’ wealth. Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola have said that their children – Grace, Sophia and Sydney – will not inherit the family’s estimated $25 billion fortune.