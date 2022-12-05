—

Theo James and Will Sharpe in 'The White Lotus' Season 2.

White Lotus actor Theo James has revealed the details behind his “ginormous” reveal in episode one of Season two of the dark comedy.

Advertisement

“Well, I’m sure the first time you’ve heard this but you do a nude scene in the first episode.”

The ‘Pee-Pee Scene’

“Oh, the ‘pee-pee scene’,” James replied.

Fallon joked back, “Please stay seated. I don’t want you getting exhausted… Just stay in your chair. We’ll wheel you out of here.”

The British actor explained, “The truth of it was, you have a conversation with the director and the producers and they go, ‘Okay, for this, we’re going to use a prosthetic, we’re going to use something.’ and you say, ‘Okay, that sounds good’.”

Advertisement

“So I said, ‘Honestly, I just want it not to be distracting.’

“He needs to be regular Joe, because the scene’s not about the pee-pee, it’s about power play in sex. It’s about whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident, and what that means.

“And she says, ‘I got you. Yeah, I got you – regular Joe.’

‘Nine Inches Flaccid and Four Inches Wide’

“So we get to set, and she’s got, like, a hammer or something,” James said to laughter from the audience.

“I mean, it’s bigger than that,” he continued. “It’s like she stole it off a donkey in the field. I mean, the thing is ginormous.

“And me and the director, Mike White, are sitting there going, ‘that’s average, is it?’

“We’re calling our respective partners, being like, ‘I’m so sorry’. It was nine inches flaccid and about four inches wide. We were like, ‘what the hell is that?’”

While the first season of The White Lotus was set at a Hawaiian hotel, season two takes us to a sister resort located in Sicily.

Season one favourite Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde) reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt.

Season two also stars F. Murray Abraham (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type), Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody), Theo James (The Time Traveler’s Wife), and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation).

The White Lotus: Sicily is currently available on Binge.