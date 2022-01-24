—

Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie, who played the Posner brothers, Luke and Lee on the British soap show, have announced they are engaged via Instagram.

Parker proposed to Mochrie on the beach. They both posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with captions expressing their love for one another.

Parker wrote in his post about his new fiancé, “he deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES!”

The 39-year-old actor added, “happiest moment of my life. [Kris Mochrie] my Fiancé.”

An Item Since 2020

The two have been seeing each other since 2020. Mochrie revealed in September of that year that he and Parker were dating.

According to the Daily Mail, Parker came out as gay in 2020 when he confirmed his relationship with his now 37-year-old Emmerdale co-star and reportedly said, “I feel comfortable now knowing that I am gay!”

The tabloid revealed that the couple never shared a scene on the ITV show. They kept in contact after Mochrie quit his role as Lee Posner.

At the time, Mochrie said, “I don’t want to jinx things. We are seeing how we get on. We had a great time on holiday in Dubai. Let’s see how it goes.”

They moved in together in a “swanky love nest” in Manchester.

In an interview with The Sun, the pair said Manchester “works well” for them because it’s a “central point” between Leeds, where Parker acts in Emmerdale, and London, where Mochrie works as a consultant. It’s also close to Mochrie’s hometown of Liverpool.

In a short video, the couple has their backs to the camera as they look out at the waves. They then kiss before Parker gets on one knee and proposes to Mochrie, who appears to say “yes.” They kiss again and hug.

Mochrie wrote on his Instagram, “the beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.”

He went on to write, “I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life. I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect.”

Parker asked his future mother-in-law for any jewellery she might have of her mother’s (Mochrie’s grandmother). She gave Parker a locket which he had remade to fit the middle of the engagement ring.

Mochrie wrote about the sentimental gesture, “so so special. Thank you to the job that brought us together, our incredible family and friends. And the amazing love from you all. I’m a very lucky boy. WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!xxx.”

The newly-engaged couple received lots of well wishes on their Instagram. Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank wrote, “wonderful. Congratulations boys.”

Co-star Lisa Riley wrote, “love love love to you both!!! CONGRATULATIONS!” while Anthony Quinlan, who played Peter Barton, wrote, “aww buzzing! Congratulations guys!”