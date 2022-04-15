—

Gay-for-pay adult film star Steven Miles, AKA Sergeant Miles, was arrested Tuesday for taking part in the January 6 Insurrection at the US Capitol Building.

Court documents state that on January 6, Miles, 39, trespassed on US Capitol Building grounds, assaulted police officers, smashed windows of the building, and then entered the building briefly.

Can Be Seen In CCTV Breaking Into Capitol Building

According to the U.S Department of Justice, Miles was arrested in Zephyrhills, Florida on charges of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon."

Miles can be seen posing in photographs wearing a MAGA hat and a desert camo jacket, as well as in CCTV images breaking into the Capitol Building.

Nearly 800 people have been arrested in the aftermath of the January 6 Insurrection at the US Capitol, according to the US Department of Justice. 250 of those people have been charged with assaulting police officers.

On January 6 2021, Trump supporters pushed their way onto the grounds of the US Capitol and broke into the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 US presidential election.