Advocates Celebrate As Greens Unveil Draft Bill To Ban Conversion Practices In Tasmania

Tasmania could soon join the rest of the country in outlawing LGBTQIA+ conversion practices, with the Tasmanian Greens unveiling draft legislation they say would create Australia’s strongest protections against the harmful practices.

The proposed Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill 2026 was released for public consultation this week by Tasmanian Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff, ahead of its planned introduction to Parliament later this year. The bill follows years of advocacy by LGBTQIA+ organisations and recommendations from the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute, which called for a comprehensive ban in 2022.

Conversion practices – formerly known as ‘conversion therapy’ – are dedicated attempts to change, suppress or eradicate a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Unlike previous draft legislation put forward by the Tasmanian Government, the Greens’ proposal establishes both criminal offences for the most serious conduct and a civil response scheme overseen by the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner, with a focus on education, prevention and responding to reports of conversion practices.

It would also make it an offence to take someone out of Tasmania for conversion practices, prohibit advertising such practices, and classify conversion practices against children as a form of child abuse for civil law purposes.

The draft legislation also makes clear that legitimate healthcare provided by registered practitioners, identity exploration, parental discussions, and expressions of religious belief that are not part of a conversion practice would not be captured by the law.

Bans on conversion practice have already been introduced in most states and territories across Australia, leaving Tasmania, Western Australia and the Northern Territory as the only ones yet to pass dedicated legislation.

The Greens say their proposed legislation has gone through 14 drafts and draws heavily on the recommendations of the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute while incorporating lessons from laws introduced elsewhere in Australia.

Tasmania has come such a long way in protecting the rights of LGBTIQA+ people since homosexuality was finally decriminalised in 1997. However, there is still more important work to be done. One of the glaring major areas where reform is needed is that conversion practices remain legal,” reads a statement released today by Woodruff.

“Given the proud record of advocacy from both Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Opposition Leader Josh Willie, and the significant number of champions for equality across both houses of Parliament, we are hopeful this legislation can be a unifying moment and a powerful demonstration of support for LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians. However, we are not taking for granted that it will pass and will be engaging closely with MPs as we seek to progress the bill.

“It’s well past time for Tasmania to join mainland states in finally banning conversion practices.”

Equality Tasmania backs proposal

LGBTQIA+ advocacy organisation Equality Tasmania has welcomed the draft legislation, describing it as the most comprehensive conversion practices bill proposed anywhere in Australia.

Spokesperson Rodney Croome said, “Conversion practices are cruel and futile quackery that inflict deep damage.”

“National and Tasmanian research shows one in twenty LGBTIQA+ young people have been through conversion practices and they are three to four times more likely to have PTSD and attempt suicide than other LGBTIQA+ young people who already have elevated levels of mental health risk.”

“This is why conversion practices are condemned by all reputable health organisations in Tasmania and nationally.”

Croome said Tasmania had fallen behind much of the country despite advocates first calling for reform a decade ago.

“Although we have been calling for reform since 2016, Tasmania has now fallen behind other states and risks becoming a haven for conversion practices unless we act quickly.”

He said Equality Tasmania had worked closely with the Greens throughout the drafting process.

“We have worked closely with the Greens on this bill and believe it is the nation’s most comprehensive and effective conversion legislation.”

“The bill builds on the recommendations of the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute and draws on best practice from other states to create the nation’s most comprehensive and effective legislation.”

Croome also encouraged Tasmanians to participate in the consultation process before the legislation reaches Parliament.

“We urge interested parties to submit their views on the bill during the consultation period ahead of parliamentary debate later this year.”

Consultation on the draft bill will remain open until 31 July before the legislation is introduced into Parliament.