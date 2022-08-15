—

AFLW star Sabrina Frederick announced that she and her wife Lili Cadee-Matthews have welcomed their first child. Image: Instagram.

Australian rules football (AFL) Women’s star Sabrina Frederick announced that her wife Lili Cadee-Matthews had given birth to the couple’s first child.

“Our tiny dancer made her way into the world on the 9th of August 2022, at 3:06am. Mum and baby are doing really well,” Frederick posted on Instagram with photos of the couple’s newborn baby. “We can’t wait to watch you take on the world, Florence Elton Frederick.”

The couple was flooded with congratulations and wishes from her fellow AFL players and other Australian influencers.

‘Our Tiny Dancer Has A Place Of Her Own’

The Collingwood star had married her wife Lili in Melbourne in December 2021 and a month later they announced that Lili was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“I am so excited to announce Lil and I will be welcoming our first little bundle of joy to our family late July (or when she is ready),” Frederick had posted on Instagram in January. “The Frederick family is growing and we couldn’t be more grateful. Can’t wait to hold our tiny dancer in our arms.”

In June, Frederick had updated her social media followers that the nursery was ready and their baby could look forward to a room of her own

AFLW & SAS Australia

The couple said they wanted the nursery to “be a safe place for our bundle of joy. So we tried our best to select furniture with curved edges and non-toxic finishes, as well as choosing a non-latex mattress just in case of allergies. Overall we are obsessed with this space and feel like it’s going to be a really nice place for us to start our journey as a family together”.

UK-born Frederick moved to Australia when she was seven and started her AFL journey in 2016, initially with Brisbane and then moving to Richmond and is now with Collingwood. Frederick was part of the Australian reality television series SAS Australia.











