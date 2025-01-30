Alan Cumming Tears Trump A New One Live On The View

Bisexual icon and host of The Traitors US Alan Cumming has taken US President Donald Trump to task live on air.

Whilst appearing on The View the queer star expressed his opinions on the series of anti-LGBTQIA measures taken by the recent Trump administration and their impact on the community.

And he was not holding back.

Alan Cumming lashes out at Trump Administration

Since the inauguration of Donald Trump mere weeks ago his administration have made a series of direct attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly the trans community.

After declaring one of his first orders to be defining that there will “only be two genders, male and female” he has continued to target the community.

This has included deleting government HIV resources and firing diversity staff, cancelling passport applications for trans applicants, vowing to remove trans people from the military and recently deleting government memorials to Matthew Sheppard and Nex Bennedict.

It’s these things and more that have got Alan Cumming fired up.

Speaking to the hosts about his New York nightclub, Club Cumming, he spoke about its importance as a safe space even prior to the recent election.

“Over the last couple of years, especially against trans people, there’s so many laws in various states across the country being absolutely heinous” he said.

“I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a trans person knowing that the government is trying to legislate that you do not exist” he continued.

“I just think it’s awful, and what kind of country are we in where we take rights away from people? Do you know what I mean? What is going on?”

It was this kind of legislation against the community that he says has made clubs like his a safe space for the community.

“I feel like Club Cumming is even more now… during COVID it felt like I realised how much of a community we’d created and how important it was for people to be able to come.”

“And now I definitely feel it is a safe space. I worry for some of the people who work for us. People are hoarding their medication because they’re scared they’re not going to be able to get it again, it’s just a terrible, terrible situation,” he added

“They’re picking on a small minority of people” chimed in one of the hosts.

“Of course, the easiest marginalised group and making it about things like toilets and it’s not about that it’s a smoke screen to hide other terrible things they want to do to us.”

Cumming isn’t the only star speaking out about these issues as well.

Iconic pop star Madonna took to social media to post her dismay at the Trump administration and voice her support.

“It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years” she posted.

“Don’t give up the Fight.”