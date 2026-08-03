Alan Jones Appears For First Day Of Criminal Trial Alleging Indecent Assault Of Young Men

Alan Jones has appeared in court for the first day of his criminal trial, where prosecutors allege the former broadcaster used his power and influence to gain access to younger men before subjecting them to unwanted sexual contact over almost two decades.

Jones, 85, has pleaded not guilty to all 22 charges he faces, comprising 20 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching without consent. The charges relate to six complainants and alleged offending between 2003 and 2020.

The judge-alone trial began in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court before Judge Glenn Walsh today..

Crown prosecutor Georgina Wright alleged to the court that Jones deliberately targeted younger men who admired him or relied on his support, using gifts, opportunities and mentorship to build trust before engaging in unwanted sexual conduct.

The first day of the trial focused primarily on allegations made by “Complainant J’.

Prosecutors allege that Complainant J was interviewed by Jones on 2GB when he broke an athletic record at 14, and Jones allegedly took an interest in the teenager’s athletic prowess. He would give him $400 a week (the amount upped after alleged incidents going forward) to “help with his training”, and gifts, including a silver Nokia mobile phone, before inviting him to his Sydney apartment and Southern Highlands property.

According to the Crown, the alleged offending began when Complainant J was 17.

The court heard allegations that during an early visit to Jones’ apartment, the broadcaster hugged the teenager, kissed him on the mouth and told him, “I love you, mate.”

On another occasion, prosecutors allege Complainant J was driving Jones to his Fitzroy Falls property when Jones placed his hand on the young man’s penis before reaching inside his underwear and squeezing his genitals. The prosecution outlined other alleged incidents, too.

Giving evidence via audiovisual link, Complainant J told the court he froze during the alleged incidents because Jones was someone he admired and trusted, describing himself as being “in shock” and unsure how to react.

Asked why he didn’t speak to someone about what was happening, he complainant said he felt “embarrassed’ and was worried that “if I told someone then I lose everything”.

“We struggled our whole lives, I was getting everything handed to me, it was a wonderful life,” Complainant J told the court.

“I thought if I told someone about what was happening, I would lose everything, the car he purchased me, the payments would stop. I’d be embarrassed, I’d have to tell my friends and family … I’m not that inclined in that way to other men, so I didn’t want anyone to know.”

Nine of the 22 charges before the court relate to Complainant J. Jones denies each allegation.

Prosecutors allege Jones repeatedly kissed and touched another complainant, Complainant C, without his consent during the course of their professional relationship, including at his Macquarie Street apartment, as well as sent him explicit text messages. The prosecution told the court that he felt he had to reply because “he was concerned about the impact on his position in the media industry.” Eight charges relate to those allegations.

The remaining charges concern four other complainants and alleged incidents spanning almost two decades.

Defence barrister for Jones, Gabrielle Bashir SC, told the court her client had faced a “trial by media” and alleging that media rivalries were to blame.

The case follows a lengthy police investigation by Strike Force Bonnefin, established after allegations against Jones were first published by The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in 2023. Jones was arrested in November 2024 and has consistently denied the allegations against him.

Before proceedings began, Jones unsuccessfully sought a non-publication order preventing media from reporting testimony evidence given by Complainant J. Judge Walsh dismissed the application, allowing reporting of the proceedings which maintained suppression orders to protect the complinants’ identities.

The trial is expected to hear from from than 70 Crown witnesses over the coming months.

If you have experienced distress after reading this story, you can contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, or DV Connect on 1800 010 120.