Alan Jones Arrest: Commissioner Says Police Expect More Allegations To Surface

Veteran broadcaster Alan Jones has been arrested by NSW Police following an investigation into alleged indecent assault and sexual touching over two decades.

Child Abuse Squad detectives carried out a search warrant at Jones’ at Circular Quay apartment at about 7:45 this morning, after which he was then taken into custody.

The State Crime Command’s Child Abuse Squad created Strike Force Bonnefin in March of this year to investigate several allegations of indecent assault and sexual touching between 2001 and 2019.

Jones arrived at the Day Street Police Station in an unmarked vehicle at 11:15am, looking stone-faced and emotionless as press swarmed around him.

Shortly after this, detectives and Jones’ legal team arrived at the scene.

A search warrant is continuing and Jones is expected to be formally charged later today.

Alan Jones Investigation “Complex and Protracted” Say Police

Speaking to press only a short time ago, Police Commissioner, Karen Webb, said that officers had been “working tirelessly” in order to lead to today’s outcome.

Premier Chris Minns also appeared at the conference, and said that while he understood the interest in the case, it was not his place to comment on the matter.

“I’m not going to offer a running commentary on it, we need to let police conduct this enquiry free of commentary.”

Webb noted that investigators were expecting more victim-survivors to come forward as the details of the case unfolded.

“I can’t speculate in this particular case, but what is often the case is when it is known – the full circumstances and those parties involved – other people may come forward, and we are anticipating that other people may come forward,” she said. “What I’d say to victims is there is no better time to come forward. You will be listened to, and we will take your matter seriously.”

“There’s no such thing as a matter that’s too old to be investigated.”

