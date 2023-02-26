Albanese’s March To Senator Thorpe’s Protest: Highlights From The 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

The 45th annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras returned to Oxford Street last night, with over 200 floats on colourful display. As people descended onto Oxford Street, Flinders Street and ANZAC Parade to watch, we at the Star Observer wanted to give you the highlights.

With this year’s parade set to be the biggest yet, due to it running alongside Sydney WorldPride and returning to Oxford Street after being at the SCG because of Covid-19 restrictions, the program was packed.

The parade did run behind schedule, with more than 12,000 participants eagerly waiting for their turn to march.

The Dykes on Bikes open the 2023 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade pic.twitter.com/nx1hGh0UXJ — Ben Grubb 🐛 (@bengrubb) February 25, 2023

Starting off the parade after the Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony were the much-loved Dykes on Bikes, followed by the Boys on Bikes. Trailing after them were the First Nations float and the 78ers float.

The Forcibly Displaced People Network joined in, marching on behalf of refugees and LGBQTI+ displaced people. In a tweet, they stated that their posters were written in several languages which included Arabic, Chinese, Ukrainian, Tamil, Sinhala, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Indonesian.

Fire and Rescue NSW took part in the parade, surrounded by dazzling disco lights. European Pride took part with their banners sporting the colours of Ukraine, as the one year anniversary since Russia invaded has recently passed.

Des partisans de l’Ukraine défilent lors de la parade du 45e anniversaire du Mardi Gras de Sydney dans Oxford Street, en Australie, samedi 25 février 2023. MARK BAKER / AP pic.twitter.com/zwQ2Xkh6e9 — khristy (@kerozen10) February 25, 2023

First PM To March

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese became the first sitting prime minister in the country’s history to march at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade. Albanese was joined by NSW Opposition leader Chris Minns and other Labor figures.

When the first Mardi Gras march was held in 1978, you could still be arrested for being gay. In the decades since, people dedicated their lives toward the campaign for equality. pic.twitter.com/o9NYh0JwLW — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) February 25, 2023

In a tweet, Albanese reflected that this wasn’t the first march he’s participated in, but the first as a sitting prime minister.

“I’ve been proudly marching in Mardi Gras since the 80s. This year I’m honoured to be the first Prime Minister to join the march,” he tweeted.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet was unable to attend due to prior commitments and federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton didn’t attend either.

Senator Thorpe At The Parade

Federal senator Lidia Thorpe was escorted off of the parade route after she temporarily halted the march.

Videos were posted to social media that show Thorpe lying on her back in front of the Australian Federal Police float during the parade.

Two police officers approached her. She rose to her feet and was seen talking to the police.

“About 9 pm last night a woman lay in front of a float on Oxford Street, momentarily preventing the progress of the parade,” NSW Police said in a statement to the media.

“She was later removed from the parade at the request of organisers for breaching the terms of her participation.”

Black and brown trans women started the first pride march as a protest against police violence. Today, we still face violence from police. Proud to have joined the #PrideInProtest float in Sydney to say #NoPrideInGenocide, #NoPrideInPrisons, and #NoCopsInPride — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) February 25, 2023

It was confirmed by a spokesperson for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras that the senator had interrupted the parade by attempting to stage a protest.

“While we respect the individual’s right to protest, interrupting the parade in this way has significant implications for the safety of our participants and audience,” Mardi Gras organisers told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Black and brown trans women started the first pride march as a protest against police violence. Today, we still face violence from police. Proud to have joined the Pride In Protest float in Sydney to say No Pride In Genocide, No Pride In Prisons, and No Cops In Pride,” Senator Thorpe tweeted.