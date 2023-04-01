Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex Shuts Down LibsofTikTok Creator: ‘Super Transphobic’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) shut down LibsofTikTok creator and operator Chaya Raichik after the anti-LGBT right-wing activist cornered her in Capitol Hill.

Raichik had delivered an ethics complaint against Ocasio-Cortez, claiming that the politician had “lied about me in a committee hearing.”

“AOC wasn’t in her office but then I bumped into her as I was leaving the Capitol!” Raichik said in a tweet, with a video shot of the exchange.

Ocasio-Cortez at first appeared to not have a clue who Raichik was and took a photo with her before the right-wing activist turned around and told Ocasio-Cortez that she “just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing.”

Ocasio-Cortez was quick with her response, stating that she “didn’t” lie.

“I never inspired a bomb threat,” Raichik said before Ocasio-Cortez interrupted her.

“You’re actually super transphobic, and I never want to share a space with you,” Ocasio-Cortez told her before saying “thank you” and walking away.

You bet I did. NYC doesn’t play with bigots and transphobes and neither do I. Have a great day! 🙂🏳️‍⚧️💕 https://t.co/yM2xMhAJ4H — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 30, 2023

The exchange was quickly shared on social media, with civil rights lawyer Alejandra Caraballo sharing the video with the caption “@AOC told Chaya Raichik aka libs of tiktok that she’s transphobic straight to her face when she ran into her.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the tweet, writing “You bet I did. NYC doesn’t play with bigots and transphobes and neither do I. Have a great day!”

Bomb Threat

The committee hearing that Raichik was attempting to speak about was on the hearing that Ocasio-Cortez had referenced LibsofTikTok’s post regarding the Boston Children’s Hospital.

Back in August 2022, the LibsofTikTok account made the claim that the hospital was offering gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth. This was debunked as untrue but it prompted harassment from the far-right.

The hospital was later forced into a lockdown the following month due to a bomb threat. After the incident, officials at the hospital condemned the threats “in the strongest possible terms” and “reject the false narratives upon which they are based.”

“Boston Children’s does not – and will not – perform a hysterectomy as part of gender-affirming care on a patient under the age of 18.”