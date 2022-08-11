—

American singer, songwriter, and rapper Frank Ocean has released a luxury line of diamond encrusted cock rings.

The cock rings are available through his luxury brand Homer and sell for up to $44,000 AUD.

Ocean announced the range on Instagram along with a pixelated photo of the ring being worn.

Who was wearing it, you ask? It is believed to be Ocean himself as the photo credit says frank “PACO” ocean.

Rock the H-Bone

The cock ring, called the H-Bone Ring starts at $2,300 and goes up to $44,000, depending on whether you choose silver or gold, with diamonds or without.

The top of the range is called the XXXL H-Bone Ring. It is made of 18K gold and has 60 Princess Cut Diamonds.

Social media was abuzz, august, and surprised at the release.

One user tweeted, “speechless as i open instagram to see frank ocean dropped a cock ring before a new album.”

Another wrote, “babe what’s wrong? why aren’t you wearing your $25,000 [$44K AUD] cock ring designed by frank ocean?”

“Getting on one knee to put the frank ocean cock ring on my lover,” Tweeted another.

Another posted, “Don’t say that Frank Ocean hasn’t had influence. Because i was deadass tempted to buy a fucking cock ring.”

The ultimate cock status symbol.

Ocean Came Out As Bisexual in 2012

In July of 2012, Ocean came out as bisexual in an open letter and revealed that his first love was a man when he was 19 years old.

In the letter, Ocean wrote, “4 summers ago, I met somebody. I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and the summer after, together. Everyday almost. And on the days we were together, time would glide. Most of the days I’d see him, and his smile. I’d hear his conversation and his silence..until it was time to sleep. Sleep I would often share with him. By the time I realized I was in love, it was malignant, It was hopeless, There was no escaping, no negotiating with the feeling, no choice. It was my first love, it changed my life.”

Ocean’s last album, called Blonde was released in 2016.