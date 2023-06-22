American Singer Josh Kiszka Comes Out As Gay

American singer Josh Kiszka, from the band Greta Van Fleet, came out Tuesday, June 20, in a post to Instagram.

Kiszka, 27, cited the recent anti-LGBTQI legislation passed in his home state of Tennessee for the timing of his announcement.

‘It’s Imperative That I Speak My Truth’

“Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.

Kiszka also revealed that he has been in a same-sex relationship for the past eight years, writing, “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.

“Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world.”

He continued, “The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation. The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”

Tennessee Drag Ban Deemed Unconstitutional

In recent months, Tennessee banned gender-affirming healthcare for children and attempted to ban drag performances in public or where children could watch them.

In early June, the drag ban was deemed unconstitutional as it violates the First Amendment and was “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.”

Greta Van Fleet was formed in Michigan in 2012. The band is made of Kiszka, his twin brother Jake, younger brother Sam, and Danny Wagner.

In 2019, their album, From the Fires, won a Grammy for Best Rock Album.

Their third studio album, Starcatcher, will be released on July 21.