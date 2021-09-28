—

Pose star Indya Moore has joined the DC Comics family and has been cast as a villainous character in the forthcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is set to be released on December 16, 2022. Moore will play the role of Karshon, an existing DC character who is better known as their alter ego The Shark and is normally found as a Green Lantern villain.

The Shark is known for having telepathy powers due to a radiation exposure, but the character has gone through several forms, names and power sets.

Joining The DC Comics Universe

“Soooo excited, sooo grateful. This is going to be good. Thank you for welcoming me; @ DC comics,” Moore said in a post on Instagram.

This will not be the first time Moore will be making an appearance on the big screen. Earlier this year, Moore featured in the psychological thriller film Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to the 2019 film Escape Room.

The Stakes Are A Lot Higher For Aquaman 2

In an interview with Fandango, Momoa said the sequel is expected to gross more than the first Aquaman movie which made $1.14 billion at the box office.

“We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher,” Momoa said.

“It’s just gone on to a whole other level, so I’m excited for everyone because it’s just a lot more heart. There’s a lot more at risk.”

Currently, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is in production, but new casting updates are still being made.

Another Pose star that is making news is Michaele Jaé Rodriguez, who plays the role of Blanca.

The Emmy nominee has recently dropped her debut single ‘Something to Say’ and is expected to act alongside comedy icon Maya Rudolph in a new Apple TV+ comedy series.